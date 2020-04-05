Coronavirus claims one more life in TN, toll rises to four

- Home
Chennai, April 5, 2020
The coronavirus on Sunday claimed its fourth victim in Tamil Nadu with a 60-year old man breathing his last at Stanley Hospital here.
With this the total number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Tamil Nadu has risen to four.
On Saturday, two COVID-19 patients died.
As on Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 485 COVID-19 positive cases. Out of that, four have died while seven have been cured and discharged.
IANS