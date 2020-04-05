People queuing up to collect foodgrains at a ration shop on the 10th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai on April 3, 2020.
National

Coronavirus claims one more life in TN, toll rises to four

IANS

Chennai, April 5, 2020

The coronavirus on Sunday claimed its fourth victim in Tamil Nadu with a 60-year old man breathing his last at Stanley Hospital here.

With this the total number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Tamil Nadu has risen to four.

On Saturday, two COVID-19 patients died.

As on Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 485 COVID-19 positive cases. Out of that, four have died while seven have been cured and discharged.

