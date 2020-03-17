Coronavirus claims first victim in Maharashtra

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Mumbai, March 17, 2020
A 64-year-old coronavirus (COVID-19) patient died here on Tuesday, making him the first such victim in Maharashtra and India's third reported death due to the disease.
The man was under treatment at the state-run Kasturba Hospital in south-central Mumbai for the past few days.
Health and government officials concerned declined to share further details.
There are another 38 coronavirus-positive patients admitted in hospitals across the state.
IANS