Coronavirus: AIIMS closes all OPD services

New Delhi, March 23, 2020

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has closed its Out Patient Department (OPD) services here and all centres from Tuesday as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The AIIMS said in a letter addressed to chiefs of all centres and heads of all clinical departments and other officials that all OPD services, including specialty services, will be closed for patients from March 24 till further orders.

"In continuation of the earlier circular regarding temporary stoppage of routine walk-in OPD patients' registration in AIIMS, it has now been decided that all OPD services, including specialty services -- all new as well as follow-up patients' registration in AIIMS Hospital and all centres -- will remain closed from Tuesday till further orders," said the letter.

IANS