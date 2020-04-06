Coronavirus: 13 new cases in Kerala, 266 positive patients under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that there are 13 new coronavirus positive cases in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 266.

Two deaths had been reported previously, but those patients had other serious underlying ailments.

"Today's positive cases include two who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, taking the total who attended the meet to 12," Vijayan told journalists.

Vijayan said that while the state had been able to somehow prevent the spread, the news coming from across the world was not that encouraging.

"Eighteen Keralites have so far died in various countries, which is really depressing. Eight are from the US and we condole the deaths," said Vijayan.

