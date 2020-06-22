Converted rail coaches start getting utilised as COVID Care facilities

New Delhi, June 22, 2020

Indian Railways today said it had started providing care to coronavirus (COVID-19) patients referred for admission in the railway coaches converted by it as COVID Care facilities in different states.

An official press release said that, on June 20, as many as 42 suspected patietns were admitted in the coaches deployed at Mau Junction in Varanasi division and 17 patients were admitted on June 21. Eight patients have already been discharged.

The Railways have provided 5,231 coaches to the States after the Zonal Railways had convertedthem as COVID Care Centres for very mild/mild cases.

As of now, the Railways have deployed total 960 COVID Care coaches in five States -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhara Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, 503 COVID Care coaches have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, the 503 COVID Care coaches are deployed at nie locations -- 50 at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the coaches have been deployed at 23 locations -- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj.

In Madhya Pradesh, five coaches are deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, 20 COVID Care coaches are deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, 60 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 3 different locations -- Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad.

