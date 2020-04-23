Congress Working Committee to discuss COVID-19 situation on Thursday

New Delhi, April 23, 2020

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Thursday through video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation in the country.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: "To discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation, all CWC Members, Permanent and Special Invitees, CMs of Congress-ruled states will take part in the meeting."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also constituted a consultative committee headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to discuss the situation arising out of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic. The committee met on Monday and demanded the transfer of Rs 7,500 to all Jan Dhan and pension accounts of widows, disabled and aged people.

