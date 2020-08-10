Congress to form three-member panel to hear Sachin Pilot's grievances

New Delhi, August 10, 2020

The Congress today said it would set up a three-member panel to hear the grievances of sulking party leader Sachin Pilot and the MLAs supporting him.

This came after a meeting that Pilot had with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here earlier in the day.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said Pilot had met Gandhi and "expressed his grievances in detail".

"They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion," the statement said, adding that Pilot had committed to work in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof, the statement added.

Pilot, 42, who was Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and also the State Congress president, had raised the banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in mid-July, when he had stated that the Congress government in the state was in a minority and that over 30 Congress MLAs had pledged their support to him.

While Pilot and MLAs, whose numbers turned out to be much lesser than the 30 he had claimed, were holed up in a hotel in Gurugram in Haryana, near Delhi, Gehlot was forced to take rearguard action to protect his government, which had a thin majority. The Chief Minister herded MLAs loyal to him to a resort near Jaipur and it appeared that he had managed to protect his flock from possible attempts to wean them away, to the dissident camp or to the opposition BJP.

With the Congress leadership in Delhi backing the state government, Gehlot has called a session of the Assembly when he is likely to prove his majority through a confidence vote.

The move by the Congress leadership to bring Pilot back into the party mainstream means that there is no immediate threat from the dissidents to the Gehlot government.

There is speculation that Pilot may get back the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief.

NNN