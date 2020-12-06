Congress supports farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

New Delhi, December 6, 2020

With protesting farmer unions calling for a "Bharat Bandh" on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the opposition Congress on Sunday said that the party supported the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.

The Congress also said that its leader Rahul Gandhi has been in the forefront in opposing these contentious laws through signature campaigns and tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana in the past.

"The Congress supports the call for the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers. It is evident that the BJP has committed a fraud against the people. While claiming that 'acche din' or good days are coming, they have clearly let it out that good times are only for a select few," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

The next round of parleys between farmer leaders and the government is scheduled in Delhi for December 9.

While the farmers are firm on their demand for a repeal of the three farms laws enacted in September, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.

As the government has not so far been able to come up with a satisfactory resolution to the demands of farmers, the latter have warned to intensify their protests till the three laws that they dubbed "anti-farmer" were not repealed.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and its nine allies on Sunday gave a call to farmer, trader, trade union, government employee and other associations to make the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions a success.

In a joint statement issued in Chennai, the ten parties condemned the central government's silence on the demands of the protesting farmers along the borders with Delhi against the three farm laws.

Farmers in large numbers are converging in along borders with Delhi with food stock for six months and their tractors, while the BJP-led Central government is delaying a decision in the guise of talks and is not agreeing for the farmer's just demands, the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu said.

The ten parties are -- DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, Congress, MMK, IJK and KNMNK.

Meanwhile Kamal Haasan's MNM has sent a delegation to Delhi to lend their support to the farmer's protest.

In Rajasthan, the Congress and NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) extended their support to the Bharat Bandh.

In fact, RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal termed the law as "Kaala Kanoon" and said that if the Centre fails to accept the farmers' demands, he might take a final call on his party's alliance with the BJP on December 8.

Beniwal's party RLP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, said: "The Congress party supports Bharat Bandh in favour of farmers on December 8. As we know, Rahul Gandhi has been raising the voice of farmers. He has been an ardent supporter of the farmers of the country, and every Congress worker stands with him in taking this cause of farmers to every corner of the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP president of Rajasthan unit, Satish Poonia said "this is the time when Bharat needs to open up to progress and development and make a mark on global map".

"This is no time for Bharat bandh. CM Gehlot has said that Rahul Gandhi supports farmers. This is a baseless fact. Rahul and family do part-time politics, and have no concern for farmers. They have not yet answered when will farmers' loan be waived off in Rajasthan, which Rahul Gandhi promised two years back. There are no answers with him on question that why Rajasthan farmers are committing suicides."

