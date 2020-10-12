Congress spokesperson Khushboo joins BJP, praises Modi

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

A Congress spokesperson until Monday morning, southern movie star Khushboo Sundar changed sides by this afternoon and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, saying that if the nation has to "move forward" it needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled next year, Khushboo's move is being seen as BJP's attempt at ramping up its organisation in the southern state where it has a very weak presence.

Once a successful southern movie star who featured in more than 200 movies, Khushboo joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi.

Later she met BJP President J P Nadda. The actor-turned-politician resigned from the Congress after six years, but only after shooting off a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Soon after her joining the BJP, Khushboo said, she has "come to an understanding" that if the nation has to "move forward" it needs the leadership of PM Modi.

"I am whole-heartedly in the service of the Bharatiya Janata Party and I promise to do my best in whatever responsibilities given to me. I will make sure that my state sees a BJP government," she said.

Earlier in the day, in her resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, she alleged that individuals like her were being "suppressed" by a "few elements seated at higher levels within the party".

There was speculation for quite some time that she would join the saffron brigade for quite some time, which she had denied. This morning, getting a sense of the development, Congress dropped her as party spokesperson.

Along with Sundar, Madan Ravichandran and Saravanan Kumaran from Tamil Nadu also joined the BJP at the party headquarters here.

IANS