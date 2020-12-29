Congress sets up panel to plan commemoration of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War

New Delhi, December 29, 2020

The Congress today set up a committee headed by former Defence Minister A K Antony to plan and coordinate the party's activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Bangladesh Liberation War.

A press release issued by party General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the war, won in 1971, holds testimony to the special relationship between India and Bangladesh.

The panel includes Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, a party spokesperson, has also been named a member of the panel.

Captain Praveen Davar will be the convener of the committee, the release added.

The 1971 Bangladesh liberation war was fought during the rule of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

