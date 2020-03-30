Congress sets up control room for coordinating all COVID-related matters

New Delhi, March 30, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has set up a Central Control Room at the party's headquarters here for the purpsoe of coordinating all COVID-19-related matters.

The control room will be headed by Rajiv Satav, Member of Parliament, and will include Devendra Yadav, a former MLA and Manish Chatrath, Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A press release from the AICC said Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) would update the Central Control Room on a daily basis on the actual ground situation with regards to the spread of the virus, the medical preparedness of the respective Governments as also the relief work being undertaken by the party and state agencies.

The Control Room will function under the overall guidance and supervision of K C Venugopal, General Secretary (Organization), AICC, the release added.

