Congress removes actress Khushboo as party spokesperson

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

Amid speculation about actress Khushboo Sundar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress removed her as party spokesperson on Monday.

"Smt. Khushbu Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect," said a statement from Pranav Jha, party Secretary In-charge of Communications.

Khusboo, who joined Congress in 2014 after leaving the DMK, left for New Delhi on Sunday, sources said, to meet BJP leaders.

She was likely to join the BJP on Monday in presence of J. P. Nadda, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due next year.

IANS