Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Chowdhury test positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, April 21, 2021

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive," Tharoor, the Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram and former Union Minister said on Twitter.

"Hoping to deal with it in a 'positive' frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids.

"My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," Tharoor added.

Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus. He said he would continue campaigning for the remaining phases of the Assembly elections in West Bengal through video-conferencing.

"I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives," he added.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, too, had tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago and is presently under home isolation.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS after testing positive for Covid-19.

