Congress 'expels' Jyotiraditya Scindia after his resignation

New Delhi, March 10, 2020

Minutes after Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress, the grand old party insisted he is being expelled instead.

K. C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, issued a short statement that read, "Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities."

However, this statement came after Scindia posted his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, dated March 9, on his Twitter page.

BJP took a sharp dig at the "expulsion" logic by the Congress. BJP's Amit Malviya asked, "How can you expel a person who has already resigned?"

Earlier, in his resignation to Gandhi, Scindia said, "...as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," adding that he is "unable" to "serve" from within the Congress.

IANS