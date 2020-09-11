Congress chief Sonia Gandhi recasts CWC, sets up six-member panel to assist her

New Delhi, September 11, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi recast the Congress Working Committee (CWC) the party's highest decision-making body, and set up a six-member committee to assist her in organizational and operational matters.

Gandhi had indicated that she would set up such a committee during the meeting of the CWC held here on August 24, when the proceedings were dominated by a discussion on the letter written by a group of Congress leaders who voiced their unhappiness with the state of the party and called for a hands-on leadership that would help it recover lost ground.

Former Defence Minister A K Antony, party treasurer Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala are the members of the committee, which will function till the next session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), a press release from the party said.

Incidentally, Wasnik was one of the signatories to the letter written by the "dissenters".

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Antony, Patel, Soni and Azad are among the members of the reconstituted CWC.

Other members are Anand Sharma, Harish Rawat, K C Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Oommen Chandy, Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jitendra Singh, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Gaikhangam, Raghuveer Singh Meena and Tarun Gogi.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and one of the signatories to the letter, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro are the outgoing General Secretaries of the AICC.

There also 25 permanent invitees, including DIgvijaya Singh, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid and Pramod Tiwari, and nine special invitees, including Deepender Hooda, Sushmita Dev and B V Srinivas.

Madhusudhan Mistry will be the chairman of the party's Central Election Authority. Other membrs are Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Anugrah Narayan Singh, Asha Kumari, Gaurav Gogoi and Ram Chandra Khuntia are the outgoing in-charges.

Among the General Secretaries, Wasnik will be in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Harish Rawat of Punjab, Oommen Chandy of Andhra Pradesh, Tariq Anwar of Kerala and Lakshadweep, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Uttar Pradesh, Surjewala of Karnataka, Jitendra Singh of Assam and Ajay Maken of Rajasthan. Venugopal will continue as General Secretary (Organisation).

Other in-charges are: Pawan Kumar Bansal (Administration), Rajani Patil (Jammu & Kashmir), P L Punia (Chhattisgarh), R P N Singh (Jharkhand), Shaktisinh gohi (Delhi and Bihar), Rajeev Satav (Gujarat, Dradra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & DIu), Rajeev Shukla (Himachal Pradesh), Jitin Prasada (West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa), Manickam Tagore (Telangana), Chellakumar (Odisha), H K Patil (Maharashtra), Devender Yadav (Uttarakhand), Vivek Bansal (Haryana), Manish Chatrath (Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya), Bhakta Charan Das (Mizoram and Manipur) and Kuljit Singh Nagra (Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura).

During the stormy August 24 CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi had offered to step down as party chief but Manmohan Singh and others persuaded her to continue till the next meeting of the AICC.

NNN