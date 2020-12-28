Congress celebrates 135th foundation day, Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on farmers' agitation

New Delhi, December 28, 2020

The Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day in the absence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi as senior party leader A. K. Antony unfurled the party flag.

Several senior Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present during the celebrations at the party headquarters here at 24 Akbar road.

Speaking to the media later, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government for calling the farmers' agitation a "political conspiracy".

She said, "To say that this is a political conspiracy is wrong. I feel that the words being used for farmers are a sin. The government is answerable to the farmers and the government should talk to the farmers and take back the laws."

She said: "Soldiers protecting the country's borders are the sons of farmers and the government should understand that the farmers are the 'annadatas' (food givers) of the country."

However, she remained silent on the questions about the absence of of her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at the function.

Sonia Gandhi has been avoiding public appearances for the last few months, while Rahul Gandhi reportedly left for Italy on Sunday morning.

Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi was not in the country but Sonia Gandhi was present.

He said that as a party worker Rahul Gandhi performs all the duties assigned to him.

"Rahul Gandhi is on a short personal visit to see his ailing grandmother. He is not on a holiday," he said.

Surjewala, while slamming the BJP, said the BJP should not comment on someone's personal visits.

Senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that for 136 years "we have been celebrating the foundation day of the Congress, regardless of someone being present or absent".

Even Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal slammed the BJP for questioning personal visits.

He said that everyone has the right to undertake personal visits and Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother.

He said that the BJP is indulging in petty politics and they are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.

IANS