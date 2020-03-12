Congress announces candidates for RS; Satav, Venugopal bag nomination

New Delhi, March 12, 2020

At least two persons believed to be from Rahul Gandhi's team in Congress got the nomination for Rajya Sabha polls -- K. C. Venugopal and Rajiv Satav.

The Congress has announced Rajya Sabha candidates with Deepender Singh Hooda getting ticket from Haryana after a "show of strength" in the capital. However, PCC president Kumari Selja failed to get the nomination.

Deepender Singh Hooda, a former Lok Sabha MP, had brought 24 MLAs to the national capital to build pressure on the party leadership for the Upper House berth.

From Gujarat, Rajiv Shukla faced stiff resistance from party MLAs. As a result, Bharat Singh Solanki and Shakti Singh Gohil got the nomination.

From Rajasthan, Neeraj Dangi and Venugopal have got the ticket. From Chhattisgarh, it's Phoolo Devi Netam and legal luminary K. T. S. Tulsi who have got the party nomination.

After Scindia's rebellion, Phool Singh Baraiya, a former BSP leader, has got the ticket along with Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh.

Satav has bagged nomination from Maharashtra and Shahzada Anwar from Jharkhand.

IANS