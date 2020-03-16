Conduct floor test on Tuesday: MP Governor to Kamal Nath

Bhopal, March 16, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday asked the Kamal Nath-led Congress government to take a floor test in the 230-member Assembly on Tuesday.

Tandon, in his letter to Nath, said that he had received the letter of the Chief Minister on March 14 and that was not in accordance with parliamentary decorum.

"In my letter dated March 14, I had requested you to hold a floor test in the House on March 16. Today after I read my speech in the House, but I did not find the proposal of holding the floor test and the House was adjourned till March 26," he said.

The Governor in his letter also mentioned that the decision of the Supreme Court referred by the Chief Minister in his letter does not apply in the present scenario.

Tandon told the Chief Minister that "it is unfortunate that you did not try to hold the floor test in the prescribed time frame, which has no basis."

"The reasons mentioned by you in the letter for not holding the floor test are baseless," the Governor said.

"Thus I am requesting you to hold the floor test in the House on March 17 and prove majority, or it would be understood that you do not have majority in the House," Tandon said.

The fresh letter to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly comes amid the political crisis in the state following the resignation by 22 Congress MLAs.

The Speaker had earlier accepted the resignation of six state ministers.

The 16-month-old Congress government in the state is facing a crisis after Congress MLAs owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned after the Gwalior royal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on March 10.

IANS