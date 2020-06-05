Conditions becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon

New Delhi, June 5, 2020

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Southwest & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

An official press release said that, under the influence of a western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershowers are very likely to continue over western Himalayan region and scattered rain/thundershowers over plains of northwest India during the next two days and decrease thereafter.

The release said that isolated thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, gusty wind is likely over these regions during the next two days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and South Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

It said widespread rain or thundershowers are likely along the west coast and isolated to scattered rainfall activity over Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Kerala and Konkan and Goa during the next three days and over coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the release added.

