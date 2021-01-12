Committee not a solution, say farmers' unions

New Delhi, January 12, 2021

The farmers' unions said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the three Central farm laws as an interim measure, which is a welcome step, but it is not a solution.

The statement has been issued by Darshan Pal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of the farmers' unions spearheading the protest against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year.

In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of all the three farm laws and also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmers' unions against the farm laws.

"The farmers' unions did not ask for this solution, given the fact that the implementation of the farm laws can be reinstated anytime. The government must repeal the laws and it must understand that the farmers and the people of India are opposed to the laws," the statement said.

The farmers said that they are yet to see the orders and the initial reactions are based only on the reporting of the proceedings in the court.

"We noted that the court has ordered the suspension of the implementation of the farm laws temporarily. Suspending the implementation of the laws as an interim measure is welcome, but it is not a solution, given the fact that the implementation can be reinstated at anytime. The government must repeal the laws," the statement said.

The top court has formed a committee in its own wisdom and the farmers' unions have nothing much to say on this. The unions reiterate the fact that they will not participate in any such committee, and one of their apprehensions about such a process got validated in the very constitution of the committee, it said.

"It is clear that the court is being misguided by various forces even in the constitution of the committee. These are people who are known for their support to the three farm laws and have actively advocated for the same. It is not out of place to remind that the farmers' unions have rejected a committee proposal from the government too. Their dialogue is basically with an elected government about its policy directions and concomitant laws," the farmers said.

The statement added that the farmers have explained in detail to the government of India that the three farm laws will lead to corporate control over agricultural production, processing and markets. They will also lead to high cost of inputs, higher debts, lower crop prices, increase in losses, decrease in government procurement, end PDS, raise food costs, increase farmer suicides, hunger deaths, eviction from land due to debts etc. The government has hidden these hard facts from the people and courts, it said.

The peaceful Kisan Parade announced by the farmers' organisations on Republic Day will be held in Delhi and other parts of the country, but the government is trying to misguide the court on this too, it said.

The farmers' movements on their key demands will continue as per the earlier announcement on January 13, 18 and 23, the statement said.

The farmers are also preparing to celebrate Lohri on Wednesday at all the places on the borders of Delhi, where they are holding protests, it added.

IANS