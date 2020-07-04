Comments invited on All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought comments on the proposed All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020 that seek to to promote tourism across the country and enhance revenue of the States.

The Ministry has issued a notification for amendment to the National Permit regime under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for promoting tourism across the country. The Ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles after the success of goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime.

This motive has culminated into a new set of rules, which henceforth will be known as, “All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020” published vide GSR 425( E) dated July 1, 2020 for public and stakeholders consultation, which shall go a long way in promoting tourism across the States in the country and increase the revenue of State Governments, an official press release said.

It was discussed in the 39th Transport Development Council Meeting and was agreed to by the state participants.

Under this new scheme, any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an “All India Tourist Authorization/Permit” through online mode. All such authorizations/permits will be issued, after all relevant documents submitted as stipulated in the rules and due nationwide fees deposited towards such authorization/permit, within 30 days of submission of such applications, subject to all compliances being met by such an applicant as one-stop solution.

Moreover, the scheme entails flexibility in the form of authorization/permit being granted, as the case may be, and shall be valid for a period of three months or its multiples thereof not exceeding three years at a time. This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity.

This scheme will render consolidation of a central database and fees of all such authorization/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope of improvement, promotion of tourism and help increase revenues generated through such registrations.

All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.

NNN