Climate activist Disha Ravi held in Bengaluru in 'toolkit' case

New Delhi, February 14, 2021

Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell has arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in sharing the "toolkit" related to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The police said on Sunday, after Disha was taken into custody for five days, that she had worked closely to draft the document

Disha is an editor of the 'Toolkit' Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination and she started the WhatsApp group and collaborated to draft the document, the police said.

"In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state. She was the one who shared the Toolkit doc with (Swedish environmental activist)Greta Thunberg," said a senior police officer.

Disha, one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign, who was arrested from Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday, broke down in the courtroom and told the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate that she did not make the Toolkit but had only "edited two lines on February 3".

However, the Delhi Police also said that she had asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally leaked into the public domain. This is many times more than the two lines editing that she claims.

According to the police, the unfolding of events during the farmers' protest on January 26, including violence near the Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the "action plan" detailed in the "toolkit".

The Delhi Police had registered a first information report (FIR) on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the "creators" of the toolkit, which was shared by Thunberg.

The police said that the intention of the creators appeared to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the central government and aimed at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.

IANS