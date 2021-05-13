Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam rescheduled to October 10 due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, May 13, 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today said it had rescheduled the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 to October 10 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination was originally slated for June 27.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021," an official press release added.

