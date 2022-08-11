Cabinet approves continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban up to December 31, 2024

New Delhi, August 11, 2022

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) up to December 31, 2024.

Under the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), financial assistance will be provided for the completion of 122.69 lakh houses which have already been sanctioned before March 31, 2022.

"PMAY-U: Housing for All" is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by Government of India to provide all-weather "pucca" houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the country through States, Union Territories and Central nodal agencies.

The scheme covers the entire urban area of the country, that is, all statutory towns as per Census 2011 and towns notified subsequently, including Notified Planning/ Development Areas.

The scheme is being implemented through four verticals: Beneficiary Led Construction/ Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). While Government of India provides financial assistance, State Government/UTs implement the scheme including selection of beneficiaries.

During the period of 2004-2014, 8.04 lakh houses were completed under Urban Housing Scheme. Under the Modi Government, the issue of providing houses to all eligible urban dwellers in saturation mode was brought into focus and the scheme of PMAY-Urban was conceptualised.

In 2017, the original projected demand was 100 lakh houses. Against this original projected demand, 102 lakh houses have been grounded/under construction. Further, out of these 62 lakh houses have been completed. Out of the total sanctioned 123 lakh houses, the proposals of 40 lakh houses were received late (during last two years of the scheme) from the States/UTs which require another two years to complete them. Therefore, based on the requests from the States and UTs, the Cabinet decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-U till December 31, 2024.

Central Assistance approved since 2015 is Rs. 2.03 lakh crore against Rs. 20,000 crore in 2004-2014. Up to March 31, 2022, Central Assistance/subsidy of Rs 1,18,020.46 crore has already been released and Rs 85,406 crore will be released as Central Assistance/subsidy till December 31, 2024, an official press release said.

"The continuation of the scheme based on the request of States/UTs upto 31st December 2024 will help in completion of already sanctioned houses under BLC, AHP & ISSR verticals," the release added.

