Chinese woman, Nepalese man held for paying arrested journalist for sensitive info

New Delhi, September 19, 2020

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate for paying freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma for the sensitive information passed on to the Chinese intelligence, police said on Saturday.

"The Chinese intelligence had tasked the journalist to convey sensitive information in lieu of large sums of money routed through shell companies. A number of mobile phones, laptops, and other incriminating and sensitive material has also been seized," said Sajeev Yadav, DCP, Special Cell.

The development comes after the Special Cell arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi under the Official Secrets Act.

"He was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents," said the DCP.

Rajeev Sharma, who had worked for various newspapers and news agencies, was arrested on Monday and presented in a Delhi court the next day. Sharma was sent in police custody for six days.

After his arrest, his Twitter account has also been restricted. The Twitter flashed a message that his account showed suspicious activity and hence was restricted.

In 2019, columnist Rajeev Sharma was supposed to be one of the many victims of the alleged Pegasus snooping.

After his arrest, the Delhi Police seized his laptop and mobile phone, and scanned his call detail record (CDR) to know with whom he was in contact with.

Sources said that the Delhi Police had got secret information about his alleged involvement in procurement of classified documents.

The Special Cell is interrogating Sharma to know how he procured the defence-related classified documents and for how long he had been passing sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence.

IANS