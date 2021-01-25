Children helped bring behaviour changes like handwash campaign during pandemic, says Modi

New Delhi, January 25, 2021

Acknowledging the role of children in major behaviour changes like in the "Swachchta" Clean India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said when children get involved in campaigns like the handwash drive during pandemic times, it catches the imagination of people and achieves success.

Interacting with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2021 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said this year’s awards were special as these were earned in the difficult times of the COVID-19. He also noted the diversity in the fields in which awards have been given this year.

He urged the children to keep three things in their mind. “First, the pledge of consistency. There should not be any slackening of the speed of the action. Second, pledge for the country. If we work for the country and treat every work in terms of the country than that work will become greater than the self. Third, the pledge of humility. Every success should spur us to be more polite as our humility will enable others to celebrate our success with us.” He asked the children to think about what they could do for the country in the 75th year of Independence.

“When a small idea is supported by the right action, the results are impressive. You should believe in action. Like this the interplay of ideas and action will trigger many actions inspiring people for greater things,” he said advising the children not to rest on their laurels but continue to strive for better results throughout their life.

The Government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery. This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was also present on the occasion.

