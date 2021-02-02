Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave at Bengaluru to promote defence cooperation

New Delhi, February 3, 2021

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will host a Chiefs of Air Staff (CAS) Conclave on February 3-4 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru with participation from Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries in brainstorming sessions and synergizing their thoughts on current issues related to aerospace power strategy and technological developments.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the conclave has been planned in a hybrid form with extensive use of digital media, an official press release said.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow. It is expected to be attended by Defence Chiefs from 75 countries.

With the growing need for nations to join hands in maintaining peace and harmony world over, the Air Chiefs Conclave will provide the much-needed platform to discuss issues related to military aviation, space operations and aerospace strategy apart from giving them opportunities to learn about each other’s best practices, the release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The conclave will also be an example of India's defence cooperation with other countries working as a diplomatic instrument, giving an opportunity for building bridges of friendship, mutual trust and capacities on a global basis.

Promoting transparency in defence cooperation and building areas of common interests in military aviation will be focus areas of the CAS Conclave, the release added.

