Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) leaves for Manipur to get a first-hand account of the ground situation

The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande today embarked on a two-day visit to trouble-torn Manipur to get a first-hand account of the ground situation. The COAS will visit various locations where he will interact with the local formation commanders and also interact with the troops.

Tomorrow, he will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Kuldeep Singh, Chief Security Advisor of Manipur, to discuss and deliberate on the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Owing to the internal security situation in Manipur, the State Administration requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3. As an immediate response, Army and Assam Rifles deployed 135 columns to diffuse the situation by carrying out active domination of sensitive and fringe areas. Approximately 35,000 civilians were evacuated to safe zones and immediate relief & humanitarian aid provisioned to displaced civilians by the Army and Assam Rifles.

