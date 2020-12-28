Chief of Army Staff leaves on visit to South Korea

New Delhi, December 28, 2020

General Manoj M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), left here today on a three-day visit to South Korea during which he will meet senior military and civilian leadership of that country.

General Naravane will lay wreath at National Cemetery and War Memorial at Seoul.

He is scheduled to call on the Minister of National Defence, the Korean Army Chief, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and discuss with them avenues for enhancing India-Korea defence relations.

The Army Chief will also visit Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) at Daejeon, an official press release added.

