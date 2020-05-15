Centre tells States to ensure migrant workers do not have to walk to their home states

New Delhi, May 15, 2020

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all States and Union Territories to facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places through buses and "Shramik Special" trains being run by the Government specifically for this purpose.

In a letter written on May 11, the MHA highlighted the situation where migrant workers are walking on the roads and on railway tracks on the long journey home.

The letter advised all States and UTs that in cases workers were found walking, they should be appropriately counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water and so on till they are facilitated to board the Shramik Special trains or buses to their native places.

"However, instances of migrant workers walking on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks are still being reported from different parts of the country. In view of this, MHA has again written to all States/UTs to ensure that these migrant workers do not have to walk back home," an official press release said.

The communication states that Ministry of Railways is running more than 100 'Shramik' special trains per day and is ready to arrange additional trains, as per requirement. People need to be made aware about these arrangements and counselled by State/UT governments to not travel on foot, when they can travel in buses/trains being specially run by the government to facilitate their journey, the release added.

