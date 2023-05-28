Centre, States & UTs should work as Team India to fulfil the dreams and aspirations for Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Modi

The Central Government, States and Union Territories should work as Team India to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people for a developed India, ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chairing the 8th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the Aayog could play a critical role in helping States to develop their strategies for the next 25 years and align the same with the national development agenda. He urged the States and UTs to work with NITI Aayog so that the country can take a quantum leap towards achieving its vision for the Amrit Kaal.

The meeting was held at the New Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Chief Ministers/Lt. Governors representing 19 States and 6 UTs attended the meeting.

Modi said the NITI Aayog was taking multiple initiatives for strengthening cooperative and competitive federalism like the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). Both these programmes showcase the power of the Centre, States and districts working together and the impact of data-driven governance in improving the lives of people at the grassroots level.

Modi stressed the need for States and the Centre to promote ‘Shree Anna’ (millets) in the International Year of Millets. He also deliberated on the need for working towards water conservation through the ‘Amrit Sarovar' programme.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline at the State level. He urged the States to proactively use the ‘Gati Shakti’ portal not only for infrastructure and logistics but also for local area development and the creation of social infrastructure.

Speaking about G20 meetings being held at various places in the country, he said while G20 has brought glory to India on the world stage, it has provided States the opportunity for global exposure.

He also spoke about the importance of skilling people with a view to meeting global requirements, supporting MSMEs, developing the tourism potential of the country and reducing compliances at the State level including decriminalisation of minor offences and creation of Ekta Malls.

Talking about Nari Shakti, he referred to the significance of women-led development. He also spoke about ending the menace of TB by 2025.

Chief Minister/Lt. Governors gave several policy-level suggestions. They mentioned specific issues pertaining to the States which require Centre-State cooperation. Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted by them included in areas like opting for green strategies, the need for zone-wise planning, tourism, urban planning, agriculture, quality of workmanship and logistics, among others.

Modi expressed his gratitude to the CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences. He said NITI Aayog will study the states’ concerns, challenges, and best practices and subsequently plan the way forward.

