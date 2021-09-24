Centre signs model MoU with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. for improvements in Fair Price Shops

New Delhi, September 23, 2021

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has entered into a model MoU with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) to increase the business opportunities and income of Fair Price Shops by way of delivery of CSC services through interested Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers.

The MoU was signed by Jyotsna Gupta, Deputy Secretary (PD) and Sarthik Sachdeva, Vice President, CSC.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution and Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC, were present at the ceremony.

For enabling FPSs to work as a CSC Service Centre, CSC has been advised to identify feasible activities like Utility Bill payments, PAN applications, Passport applications, Election Commission services etc. to facilitate the consumer and simultaneously provide additional income to the FPSs.

CSC will tie up with the individual State Government for signing up of bilateral MoUs for providing interested FPS dealers access to Digital Seva Portal (DSP) for delivery of CSC services. CSC has committed to share technical know-how and undertake capacity building.

All the State Governments have been advised to explore the possibility of increasing income and business opportunities of Fair Price Shops by way of allowing them delivery of CSC Services after due diligence.

In addition, to improve ease and convenience for consumers, ration card services provided by States/UTs such as applying for new cards, updating existing ration cards, Aadhaar seeding requests, status check of ration availability and grievance registration may be explored by States through CSCs as an additional option.

This is at the discretion of the State Government who will ensure due diligence regarding data safety, adherence to statutory provision and other relevant guidelines.

