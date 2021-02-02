Centre rushes teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for help in COVID-19 management

New Delhi, February 2, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) management.

At a time when almost all States and Union Territories (UTs) are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large numbers of cases.

At present, these two States account for almost 70% of the active COVID-19 cases in the country, an official press release said.

Of the 8,635 new cases reported in the country in the past 24 hours, as many as 3,459 were in Kerala and 1,948 in Maharashtra.

Similarly, of the 94 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 27 and Kerala 17.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team includs senior officials from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The teams shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States, the release added.

