Centre rushes high-level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control

New Delhi, March 7, 2021

The Central Government has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab because of the increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases being consistently reported by these States.

The teams are being deployed to assist the State Health Departments in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, an official press release said.

The team to Maharashtra will be led by Dr P Ravindran, Sr. CMO, Disaster Management Cell, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The team to Punjab will be led by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi.

The teams will immediately visit the states including the hotspot areas to ascertain the reasons for the surge. They will also brief the Chief Secretary/Secretary (Health) on their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the State Health authorities, the release said.

According to the release, the Union Government has been leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach under the umbrella strategy of "Cooperative Federalism". As an ongoing effort to strengthen the efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, it had been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs.

These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks if any.

The reports of Central Teams are shared with the states for further follow-up action. The follow-up and compliance on part of states are monitored by the Union Ministry of Health, the release added.

NNN