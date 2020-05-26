Centre reviews progress of relief and restoration work in West Bengal

New Delhi, May 26, 2020

Noting the progress made in restoration work in West Bengal in the wake of the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has stressed the need to restore power connectivity, telecom service and drinking water supplies on a priority basis.

Central agencies were ready to provide any further assistance that may be required by the State. Adequate stocks of food grains have also been kept ready for supply based on the demand, Gauba said chairing a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) here yesterday.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his aerial survey and review of relief efforts with the West Bengal Government, a sum of Rs. 1,000 crore has already been released, an official press release said.

While telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damage to the local power distribution network has affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas. Central agencies have been deployed along with teams from neighbouring states to render the needed help in these efforts.

Meanwhile, the Army has been deployed in Kolkata to help in carrying out road clearances along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending a Central team soon to assess the damage.

Gauba suggested that the West Bengal Government may indicate their additional requirements if any and directed officers of Central Ministries/agencies to work in close coordination with State Government to provide all required assistance expeditiously.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha participated in the NCMC Meeting through video conference. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Food & Public Distribution, Health, Drinking Water & Sanitation, HQ IDS, NDMA and NDRF also attended the meeting.

NNN