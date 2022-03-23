Centre not to invoke Disaster Management Act any further for COVID-19 containment measures

New Delhi, March 23, 2022

The Centre has decided to not invoke any further the provisions of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005 for COVID-19 containment measures, given the huge reduction in the numbers of fresh cases of COVID infection across the country.

The Government had been, since March 24, 2020, on the direction of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs, issuing orders and guidelines under the DM Act for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This had enabled the Centre, in close coordination with State Governments and Union Territory Administrations, to take various proactive mesures to deal with the unprecedented global crisis.

"Over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure and the general public has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behaviour," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter, dated March 22, to the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs.

He noted that States and UTs had also developed their own capaciteis and systems and implemented their detailed State/UT-specific plans for managing the pandemic.

"Over the last seven weeks or so, there has been a steep decline in the number of cases. The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 only and daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28%. It is also worth mentioning that with the combined efforts, a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered," he said.

"After taking into consideration, the overall improvement in the situationn and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures.

"Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing MHA Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I (A) dated 25th February, 2022, no further order may be issued by MHA," the letter said.

However, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories on COVID containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene, would continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic, Bhalla said.

"I would like to mention that, in view of the nature of the disease, we still need to remain watchful of the situation. Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the States/UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level, as advised by MoHFW from time to time.

"I would, therefore, advise all the States/UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures. The States/UTs may continue to follow the SOPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for COVID containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing COVID Appropriate Behavior," the letter added.

NNN