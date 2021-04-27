Centre imports 20 cryogenic tankers and allocates them to States

New Delhi, April 27, 2021

The Union Government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to States as part of the efforts to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country amidst the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in many areas.

Hospitals in many parts of the country were hit by an acute shortage of medical oxygen amidst the surge in numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

"The mapping of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the manufacturing plant to different States being a dynamic process and transportation of medical oxygen through cryogenic tankers becoming a bottleneck in making available LMO from the eastern part of the country to other parts, twenty cryogenic ISO containers of capacity 20 MT and 10 MT have been imported to augment the transportation of oxygen," a press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in consultation with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II (EG-II) have mapped the allocation of these containers to suppliers of various States, it said.

Accordingly, two 20T tankers each have been allocated to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradeh, Gujarat and Delhi. Of the 12 10T tankers imported, four have been allocated to Rajasthan, three each to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and two to Gujarat, the release added.

