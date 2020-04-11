Centre directs States to ensure security for doctors, medical staff fighting COVID-19

New Delhi, April 11, 2020

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) and the respective police authorities to provide police security to doctors and medical staff who are in the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The directive has come after several reported incidents of harassment of doctors and other medical staff in different parts of the country.

The Ministry said the medical personnel must be provided security in hospitals and other places where patients who have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive or where suspected cases are quarantined.

"It has also been communicated to provide necessary police security to doctors and medical staff who visit places to conduct screening of people to find out symptoms of the disease," the release added.

