Centre allows on-board meals, in-flight entertainment

New Delhi, August 28, 2020

The Union Government has permitted the resumption of on-board serving of meals and in-flight entertainment on domestic and international flights.

In an order, the Centre has said that airlines may serve pre-packed snacks and meals and pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the airlines depending on the duration of the flight.

The order says, in all classes, tray set-up, plates and cutlery will be completely disposable with no re-use, cleaned and disinfected rotables will be used. Further, used disposable trays, crockeries and cutleries shall not be reused and used rotables should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before reuse.

There will also be no pouring service and beverages will be served in single use disposable units. The government had banned the meal and beverage service and in-flight entertainment when flights resumed in the domestic segment from May 25 and in special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 7.

Domestic flights were suspended from March 25 and international flights from March 23 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

