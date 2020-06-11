Central teams deployed in 6 cities to assist States in COVID-19 management

New Delhi, June 11, 2020

Central teams are being deputed to provide technical support and handhold the State Health Departments and Municipal Health Officials to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19 management in the six cities of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The teams will undertake visit to these cities within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19, an official press release said.

The teams will submit daily report of activities undertaken to the State Health Department and the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

They will inform them regarding any issue of urgent importance and also submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit, the release added.

