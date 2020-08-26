Central Government civil pensioners can store Electronic PPO in Digi Locker

New Delhi, August 26, 2020

Central Government civil pensioners will now be able to store their Pension Payment Order (PPO) in electronic format in the Digi Locker, an official press release said today.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare took the step to extend the facility after noticing that several pensioners, over some time, misplaced the original copies of their Pension Payment Order (PPO). In such cases, these pensioners have to face innumerable hardship at various stages of their retired life.

For newly retiring officials, because of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, it was a dilemma to physically receive hard copies of the PPO.

An official press release said the department had decided to integrate the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) generated through PFMS application of CGA (Controller General of Accounts), with Digi Locker, to enhance the ease of living of Central Government Civil Pensioners. This system will enable any pensioner to obtain an instant print-out of the latest copy of their PPO, from their Digi Locker account, it said.

This initiative will create a permanent record of their respective PPO in their Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new Pensioners, as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy. This was a target set to be accomplished for Civil Ministries by 2021-22, which the Department completed ahead of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This facility has been created with ‘Bhavishya’ software, which is a single-window platform for pensioners, right from the start of their pension processing, till the end of the process. “Bhavishya” will now provide an option to retiring employee, to link their Digi-locker account with their “Bhavishya” account and seamlessly obtain their e-PPO.

Bhavishya” provides an option for retiring employees for linking their Digi-locker account with “Bhavishya” to get e-PPO. This option is available to the retiree at the time of filling of retirement forms, as well as after submission of the forms.

The retiree will sign into their Digi-locker account from Bhavishya and authorize Bhavishya to push the e-PPO to Digi Locker.

As soon as e-PPO is issued, it is automatically pushed into the corresponding Digi locker account and the retiree is informed about the same through SMS and Email by Bhavishya. To view/download the e-PPO, the retiree has to log into his Digi Locker account and simply click on the link.

The Administrative Divisions of all Ministries/Department and attached/subordinate offices have been requested to bring these instructions to the notice of all concerned for compliance.

