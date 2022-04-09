CCEA approves distribution of fortified rice across Government schemes

New Delhi, April 9, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday gave its approval for the supply of fortified rice throughout the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in all States and Union Territories (UTs) by 2024 in a phased manner.

The entire cost of rice fortification (around Rs 2,700 crore per annum) would be borne by the Centre as part of the food subsidy till its full implementation up to June 2024.

The fortified rice distribution will take place under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN (former Mid-Day Meal Scheme) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) of the Union Government.

Phase 1 will cover ICDS and PM POSHAN all over India by March 2022. In phase 2, in addition to those in phase 1, TPDS and OWS in all Aspirational and High Burden Districts on stunting (291 districts) will be completed by March 2023. Phase 3 will cover the remaining districts by March 2024.

As part of vigorous implementation efforts, the Department of Food and Public distribution has been coordinating all the ecosystem-related activities with stakeholders like State Government / UT, line Ministries/Department, Development Partners, Industries, Research Institutes etc.

The FCI and State Agencies are already engaged in the procurement and so far nearly 88.65 LMT of fortified rice has been procured for supply and distribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on the 75th Independence Day (August 15, 2021) had announced the Fortification of Rice to provide nutrition to every poor person in the country to overcome malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients in women, children, lactating mothers etc.

Earlier, the Centrally sponsored pilot scheme on "Fortification of Rice and its Distribution under Public Distribution System" was implemented for three years (2019-2020). Eleven (States- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand successfully distributed the fortified rice in their identified districts (one district per State) under the pilot scheme.

