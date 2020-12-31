CBSE's Class 10th and 12 examinations to be held from May 4-June 10

New Delhi, December 31, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold its Class 10 and !2 examinations from May 4 to June 10, 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced here today

He also said that the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations would declared by July 15.

The practical examinations of Class 12 will start from March 1, 2021, he said.

Pokhriyal said students, teachers and schools were facing an unprecedented and uncertain situation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said teachers had worked tirelessly to ensure that students did not face any difficulty in their studies. He appreciated the teachers for working hard and for adopting new techniques and methods of teaching. He said the Government had also taken various steps to provide a platform and content for learning through digital medium.

The Minister said that the decision on the dates had been taken after considering the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents.

