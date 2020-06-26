CBSE cancels examinations for classes X, XII scheduled from July 1-15 due to COVID-19

New Delhi, June 26, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the examinations for classes X and XII scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15 in view of the prevailing cirumstances because of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An official press release said this was done keeping in view the requests received from various State Governments.

The Supreme Court today agreed to the proposal of CBSE to cancel the examination and to a scheme to assess the final performance of students in their Classes X and XII exams.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for accepting the CBSE proposal and for giving priority to the safety concerns of students.

He said that assessment from the performance of students in the cancelled examination will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both Class-X and Class-XII.

Nishank said that CBSE will conduct an optional examination for class XII students in the subjects the examination for which were scheduled to be conducted from July 1-15 as soon as conditions are conducive. Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performances, if they wish so. He said that no further examinations will be conducted for candidates in class X and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.

The Minister said that results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by July 15 so that candidates can apply and seek admission in higher education institutes.

NNN