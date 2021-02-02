CBSE announces dates for Class X and Class XII Examinations

New Delhi, February 2, 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the date-sheets for its Class X and Class XII examinations.

The examinations for Class X will be held from May 4 to June 7 and those for Class XII from May 4 to June 11.

Announcing the dates, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said sufficient ays ahd been given between the examinations of main subjects so that students could prepare well without stress.

In the case of Class XII, the examinations will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The date sheets of the Class X examinations can be seen here and Class XII here.

