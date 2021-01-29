CBI searches 20 FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at over 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana, officials said.

A CBI official here said that multiple teams of the agency are conducting the surprise checks at 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana as part of preventive vigilance in the light of the receipt of a large number of complaints of irregularities in FCI godowns.

The CBI action comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws. The farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year.

IANS