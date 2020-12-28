Car designer Dilip Chhabria nabbed in alleged cheating case
Dilip ChhabriaIANS (FIle photo)
National

Car designer Dilip Chhabria nabbed in alleged cheating case

IANS

Mumbai, December 28, 2020

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested acclaimed vehicle designer Dilip Chhabriia in an alleged cheating and forgery case, official sources said here.

A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch, nabbed Chhabriia following a complaint of cheating and forgery and also seized one vehicle.

A complaint was registered around 10 days ago accusing him of various charges after which the CIU action came.

IANS

Arrested
Dilip Chhabria
Car designer
Cheating case

Related Stories

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in