National
Car designer Dilip Chhabria nabbed in alleged cheating case
Mumbai, December 28, 2020
Mumbai Police on Monday arrested acclaimed vehicle designer Dilip Chhabriia in an alleged cheating and forgery case, official sources said here.
A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch, nabbed Chhabriia following a complaint of cheating and forgery and also seized one vehicle.
A complaint was registered around 10 days ago accusing him of various charges after which the CIU action came.
IANS