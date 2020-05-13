CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

New Delhi, May 13, 2020

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today decided that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will sell only indigenous products from June 1, 2020.

This follows the call given by Prime Minister Narenddra Modi, during a televised address to the nation yesterday evening, for making the country self-reliant and using products made in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described this appeal as a guiding light to make India the global leader in the future.

"In this direction today, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country will now sell only indigenous products, from June 01, 2020. The total purchase value would be around Rs. 2800 crore. With this decision, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," a press release from MHA said.

"You should use the products made in the country as much as possible and encourage others to do the same. This is not the time to be lagging behind, but to turn the crisis into an opportunity," Shah said.

"If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in next five years," he said.

"Let us all strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi in this journey of making India self-reliant, by using indigenous products," he added.

