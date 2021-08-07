Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gets one-year extension in service

New Delhi, August 7, 2021

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been given one-year extension in service, a notification from the Department of Personnel and Training said here today.

"The Appointments Commitee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH: 1982) as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2021," the notification said.

Gauba was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary on August 30, 2019 with a tenure of two years.

Prior to that, Gauba had served as the Union Home Secretary from August 30, 2017.

Before that, he had served as the Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development.

NNN