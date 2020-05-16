Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting to review preparedness for impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, May 16, 2020

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) here today to review the preparations for the impending cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) told the meeting that the depression that has developed in the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and was expected to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 20

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds and tidal waves, is expected.

During the meeting, officers of the concerned State Governments confirmed their preparedness to deal with any situation arising out of the cyclonic storm. Further, the State Governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. Cyclone shelters have been readied and areas requiring evacuation of people identified.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on alert and are coordinating with State Government authorities. They are prepositioning themselves adequately, the officers said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also in continuous touch with the State Governments and concerned Central agencies

Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, as well as those from IMD, NDMA and NDRF, attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries and other senior officers from the State Governments participated in the meeting through video conference, an official press release added.

NNN